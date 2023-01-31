Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Monday, shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle that proves she has been a foodie forever. The monochromatic picture features her late grandfather Raj Kapoor, mother Babita Kapoor, and sister Karisma Kapoor. In the picture, Babita is seen wearing a saree while Karisma and Kareena are looking cute in suits at an event. Late actor Raj Kapoor is also seen dressed for the occasion in a white kurta-pyjama. Little Kareena is sitting at a table beside her late grandfather while her mother feeds her a spoon full of “Biryani" from her plate.

On the other hand, sister Karisma is seen drinking a “soft drink" as she stands next to her mother. Captioning the post, Kareena Kapoor wrote “Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) gets the soft drink…I get the biryani. Monday Throwback (with laughing emojis)."

As soon as she shared the picture, the social media users flooded the comment section with laughter and heart emojis. Reacting to the post, Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan commented, “Awwww…" A Raj Kapoor fan wrote, “You are talking about biryani but we are looking at Raj Kapoor. Not at you guys," while another user wrote, “Doesn't look like Kareena at all but looks a lot like Tim and Jeh." A fan wrote, “Baby Bebo."

Karisma Kapoor shared the same post on her Instagram Stories. “Would have preferred the Briyani, Foodies Forever," she wrote while captioning the post. While sharing the post, the actress added a red heart that read “Sisters" and “Family love" at the bottom of the post.

Babita and Randhir Kapoor are the parents of Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. Bebo married Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012. Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan are their two sons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chhadha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie, which debuted in August, is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 Oscar-winning Forrest Gump. An untitled project by Hansal Mehta and Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X is among Kareena's forthcoming projects. Additionally, she is set to star with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the Rhea Kapoor-backed movie The Crew.

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor will next be seen in Brown, a series helmed by Abhinay Deo. Rita Brown and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's remorse, are the inspirations for Brown. A relentless serial killer who is on the run must be dealt with by the protagonist.

