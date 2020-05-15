MOVIES

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her In-house Skincare Routine With Latest Video; Watch Here

Image courtesy: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share her love for 'Messy bun, Kaftan, and homemade masks."

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 9:01 AM IST
Giving a glimpse of her in-house skincare routine, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared a brief video clip on social media and revealed her ‘Summer essentials.’

The 39-year-old star took to Instagram to share her love for 'Messy bun, Kaftan, and homemade masks." Kareena posted a video where she has her face pack on while taking selfies. The actress could be seen wearing a pink and white coloured comfy kurta with her hair tied to the back in the video.

Earlier, the actress proudly showed off her zit sans filter on her Instagram, sending out messages of self-love and skin positivity. On Kareena's Instagram, makeup-free selfies with skin covered in blemishes and freckles are always on full display that have been taboo for many actresses who wouldn’t dare post a photo without wearing coverup or a filter. Check out her more makeup-free selfies here:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which released shortly before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in India. The film also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. Kareena will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role.

