Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Her 'Friday Mood' With Fans on Instagram

Instagram is one of the most active social media platforms. From sharing pictures and videos to group video chat, it simply assists you with everything. The social media site also provides the users with a series of creative filters that can be used to click mesmerising or quirky selfies and pictures. Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is also seen experimenting with Instagram filters as on Friday, the actress treated fans with one of her selfies.

Bebo used the party filter and it appears the actress is in a 'colorful' mood. In the photo, which she shared on her Instagram Stories, Kareena posed her poker-straight face. Bebo’s eyes were decked with kohl and looked absolutely stunning. Sharing the photo, in the caption she wrote, "Friday night.”

Due to the filter, the photo appeared in various colours including yellow, purple, green, and red.

Check Kareena’s Instagram Stories here -

Looks like it's party time for Bebo and she has all the reasons to do so. Apart from being an ace actress, Kareena has recently launched her first book. Titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, the book is a guide for expecting mothers. In the excerpt, Bebo revealed that she has been absolutely honest as only true instances are mentioned in the book. From crazy eating to collapsing during a pregnancy photoshoot, the actress has shared all her experiences and learnings. Kareena hopes that the pregnancy guide will in some way help women in their journey towards motherhood.

Earlier this year, Kareena gave birth to her second child. Later, her father Randhir Kapoor revealed that the baby boy has been named Jeh. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are also parents to their four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan. While carrying both her babies, the actress was constantly working. But in her book, Bebo admitted that she pushed herself a little too much during Jeh.

The actress currently has two projects in the pipeline, Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's period epic Takht.

