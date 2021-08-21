Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares New Pic as Jehangir Ali Khan Turns Six Months Old

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her second son Jehangir Ali Khan as he turned six months old. In the picture, the actress is holding Jehagir and planting a kiss on his head as he looks away. Kareena is wearing a black bralette which is paired with pink bottom. On the other hand, Jehagir is seen in blue shorts.

“Love, happiness, and courage to you always ❤️❤️❤️ Happy 6 months my life ❤️, the actress wrote alongside the picture on the photo-video sharing platform.

Kareena is currently vacationing with her family in the Maldives. The actress flew to the island nation with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehagir to ring in Saif’s birthday. For the last few days, Kareena has been regularly sharing stunning pictures from her trip.On Thursday, Kareena took to Instagram stories to share a selfie in a black bikini, which stunned her fans.

In the picture, Kareena can be seen sporting a trendy black swimwear. She also flaunted a sun-kissed no-makeup look. The actress captioned the picture as, “Selfie series continues," with heart-eye emojis.

