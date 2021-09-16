Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic from Family Vacation in Neon Top

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a picture hiding her face from an undisclosed location. In the picture, the actress can be seen sporting a neon top and a huge hat. “Who Dat," she wrote alongside the picture.

On Wednesday, Kareena was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and little munchkins - Taimur and Jehangir. While Kareena opted for a denim shirt paired with jeans, Saif and Taimur could be seen twinning in a black t-shirt. What grabbed most eyeballs is little Jeh who looked absolutely cute in a navy blue onesie, black socks and a bib.

It is unclear where the couple has headed, however, as Kareena’s 41st birthday approaches next week, it can be speculated that the family will be celebrating her special day somewhere abroad. Last month, Kareena and Saif along with their two kids had flown to the Maldives to celebrate the Saif’s 51st birthday.

Meanwhile, the star couple were a target of trolls for naming their son Jeh after it was disclosed in the actress’s latest book The Pregnancy Bible that Jeh’s full name is Jehangir Ali Khan. Social media users had also bashed the couple after their firstborn’s name was disclosed as Taimur. However, talking about the same, Kareena in a recent conversation with India Today, said that she is a very positive person and don’t think about any form of negativity be it trolls or anything else. She told the portal that a coin has two sides and she will have to look at both sides whether it is positive or negative especially when two “innocent children" are concerned.

