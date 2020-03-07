Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic with Taimur, Fans Point Out Striking Resemblance with Her DP

Actress Kareena Kapoor was the latest celebrity to join photo-sharing app Instagram. The actress debuted on the app after sharing a still from a brand photoshoot. Kareena now has 1 million followers in a little more than 24 hours.

The actress has now posted a picture with son Taimur Ali Khan and coincidentally the picture bears a striking resemblance with her display picture. Kareena chose an unseen photo of her childhood as her DP. In the new pic, Taimur is resting his face on Kareena's shoulder.

"The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame..." she captioned her picture with Taimur.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Apart from that Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film will release in 2021.

