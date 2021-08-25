Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pics of Taimur Ali Khan and His Friends, 'Ready' for a Road Trip

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures of her older son Taimur Ali Khan with his friends, ready for a road trip. In the first picture, Taimur and his friends are lying on the grass. In the second one, Taimur stood beside his friends outside an eatery. “Road trip ready ❤️❤️Thank you for the best time as usual, @gallopsmumbai ❤️ my favourite place ❤️, the actress wrote in the caption.

Kareena earlier took to Instagram Stories and said that she is missing the beach. The actress wrote, “Missing the beach while waiting for @anshukayoga (sic).”

Kareena on Sunday returned from the Maldives, where she was vacationing with her family. The actress flew to the island nation with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan to ring in Saif’s birthday.

Kareena addressed the hate that her family has been subjected to over the names of their sons Taimur and Jehangir. Speaking to India Today in a interview, Kareena said, “You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls or I can’t think of any form of negativity. There is no place for negativity in our lives. Look at what the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us, guys. It has brought us closer, it has brought the world closer."

