Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pictures From Her Intense Yoga Session on Instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently gave birth to her second child, is deep into her post-partum fitness journey. The actress often documents her virtual workout sessions with her trainers. Recently, she had shared videos of her high intensity training. Now, the 3 Idiots actress has shared a glimpse of her Yoga class. Taking to Instagram stories, Bebo shared pictures of herself acing difficult Asanas.

Kareena could be seen wearing black camo Yoga pants and a white sports bra. She could be seen acing the Vrikshasana (tree pose) and Natarajasana (dancer’s post) in the pictures. She wrote, “Hustle" and tagged her Yoga trainer.

Kareena’s trainer Anshuka also shared pictures of her doing Yoga. She wrote, “Fiercely balancing back with my OG Yogini @kareenakapoorkhan."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA | Yoga & Wellness (@anshukayoga)

On International Yoga Day, Kareena had shared a post saying that Yoga has helped her regain her strength after her pregnancy. She wrote, “For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met… an incredible one… which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum… this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time… and of course, consistency is key… so, keep at it people (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Even during her pregnancy, Kareena did not part ways with neither her work nor her yoga. She left everyone stunned with pictures that featured her practicing yoga with a big baby bump. The actress endorsed ‘yoga during pregnancy.’ When Kareena was pregnant with Taimur, she made sure to actively practice yoga. In her to-be-released book titled Kareen Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible, she had revealed that during her second baby, she had pushed herself a little bit more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena gave birth to her second son Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. She and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their elder son Taimur in 2016. On the work front, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

