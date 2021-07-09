Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pictures of Her 'Third Child,' Introduces the 'Pregnancy Bible'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan may not be working on any new movie currently, but the actress is making sure that she keeps herself busy with a variety of creative projects. From shooting for commercials at home to raising funds for Covid-19 patients, the 40-year-old actress has adapted herself to the work from home culture. In her latest Instagram post, the actress has given her followers a glimpse of her upcoming project.

The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle on Friday in which she revealed that she has been working on her book, titled “Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.” The actress was seen in a tomato-red dress and kohl-rimmed eyes as she flashed the cover of her first book in the video. The actress said that the book is “a very personal account” of what she experienced during both of her pregnancies both physically and emotionally. She mentioned, “There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed.”

Describing the book as her third child, Kareena wrote that she is proud to share that her “Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India’s official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS.”

In another post, the actress shared the cover of her book where she is seen with her baby bump. Kareena expressed her gratitude to the co-author of the memoir, Aditi Shah Bhimjyani in the caption. She also thanked photographer Rohan Shrestha “for not only shooting the book cover with me but for also capturing my little baby’s first-ever photo,” mentioned the caption.

Earlier today, Kareena had also shared a picture where she was seen holding the ultrasound picture of a fetus. Captioning the post the actress had given a glimpse of her latest announcement, “Been working on something exciting… but it’s not what you’re thinking. Watch this space for more. Coming Soon.”

Kareena’s upcoming book has been in the works since 2020. The actress had announced in an Instagram post last year that she will be writing a book that would share her pregnancy experience. The book is now available for pre-order.

