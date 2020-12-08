Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Sharmila Tagore's Throwback Pic on Her Birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a very special bond with her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. The actress has been seen praising the veteran star and calling her inspiration on several occasions. Today, as the legendary actress turned 76, Bebo took to her social media and wished her in a heart-warming way. Sharing a throwback vintage picture of Sharmila from her early days, Kareena wrote, “To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law (sic).”

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Bebo opened up about the bond she shares with her mother-in-law and said, "She is a warm lovely lady and a liberal person who has inspired me in every way. She compliments my work and praises me. She thinks I am very sensible and I am happy to call her my mother-in-law."

Meanwhile, Kareena had been enjoying a long vacation in Dharamshala as husband Saif Ali Khan was there to shoot for his upcoming film, Bhoot Police. The actress had shared stunning pictures of herself from the vacation. In the latest picture that she posted on Instagram, Kareena can be seen posing before a beautiful scenic view as she bid goodbye to Palampur. The caption of her picture reads, “Bye bye Palampur. What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I’m coming home.”

Bebo not only rocks her onscreen looks but her off-screen presence is also a treat for her fans. Whenever she posts a picture of herself, it takes over the internet. Recently, she shared a clip of her sun-kissed pictures capturing her various expressions as she enjoys her coffee in the hill station. She captioned the post as, “Breakfast with Beboo (sic).”

The actress has also completed the shoot for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. The film is expected to hit the cinemas next year.