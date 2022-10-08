Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Sneak Peek Into Her House And The Internet Loves It

Bollywood’s Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor recently gave her fans a sneak peek of the unexplored corners of her house as she shared a video on her Instagram. The video showed Kareena sitting on the floor in her library. On Friday, Poo posted a promotional video for a brand that featured her raving over festive footwear and talked about her love for the colours pink, sparkle, and shine. The video showed a massive collection of Indian footwear in different patterns and colours.

The shelf behind her had a picture framed of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, accepting the National Award for Best Film Actor from then-President APJ Abdul Kalam for his work in Hum Tum in 2005. The actress was seen in a beautiful Fuschia kurta set with a little embellishment on the chest area.

Kareena posted another video to her Instagram Stories, this time showing a corner of another room. She was sitting on an olive-green couch, close to a tea table on one side and a wooden cabinet on the other. A candle holder was set on the cabinet, and a guitar was found nearby.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan. She will soon be seen in her OTT debut, an adaption of Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, which will be released on Netflix. She is now filming for Hansal Mehta’s murder mystery, which she also co-produced with Ekta Kapoor.

