Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Sun-kissed Selfie From Her Trip to Maldives

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to amaze her fans. The actress has an active social media presence where she shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. The actress is currently in Maldives, where she is celebrating her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan’s birthday. The actress recently shared a couple of pictures from the island nation, which set the internet on fire. Now, the actress has shared a stunning selfie from her vacation.

Kareena took to Instagram stories to share the selfie. In the picture, she could be seen wearing a black bikini. Her sun-kissed look also caught fans’ attention. She captioned the selfie, “Beach Bum."

The actress recently shared a couple of pictures from Maldives, wishing Saif on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life… To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

Kareena is currently busy promoting her book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.’ The actress traced her maternity experience during her pregnancy with Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

She also recently turned producer for the first time. Kareena is teaming up with Ekta Kapoor to produce Hansal Mehta’s upcoming project.

On the work front, apart from releasing her book, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here