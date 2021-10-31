Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Taimur's Pic 'Checking Out Everyone's Halloween Looks'; Arjun Kapoor Leaves Hilarious Comment

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to share a cute picture of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan, sitting by the swimming pool in shorts. “Checking out everybody s Halloween looks 😎😎whilst chilling by the pool…#Halloween2021#desert vibe#My Son❤️," the actress wrote alongside the picture.

Read: Kareena Kapoor’s Sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan Shares First-ever Photo With Jeh, Calls Him Her ‘Jaan’

Amrita Arora took to the comments section of the post and dropped four heart-eye emoticons. Whereas, Arjun Kapoor commented on the glass of juice kept in front of Taimur in the picture. He wrote, “This glass is bigger than him."

On Thursday, Kareena shared a picture of her younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan striking a yoga pose at 8 months age. Captioning the photo, she wrote, " “Downward Dog Yoga runs in the family you see‍♀️#8 months Pike position #Mera Beta ❤️".

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. She has also reportedly signed a thriller with Sujoy Ghosh.

