Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Throwback Pic in Bikini on International Yoga Day

On International Yoga Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture on social media in which she is seen having a fun time at the beach in a bikini.

She wrote alongside the picture, “free your mind."

Kareena also shared some candid moments from the time she spent the weekend with her besties Malaika and Amrita Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

Earlier this year, Kareena was blessed with her second son on February 21. Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and had their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.

Kareena will be next seen with Aamir Khan in the film “Laal Singh Chaddha".

