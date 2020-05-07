Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Throwback Pic of RD Burman with Her Family

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a golden throwback picture of legendary music artist RD Burman with Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. Accompanying them is Randhir's wife and Kareena's mother Babita, who holds hands with RD Burman as she looks stunning a sari. Captioning the post, Kareena wrote "Irreplaceables."

The epic throwback picture has attracted lot of love on social media, with many getting nostalgic about the times these artists were collaborating with each other. The picture posted by Kareena is indeed worth a thousand words. Check it out.

Ever since Rishi passed away on April 30 battling leukemia, Kareena has been sharing throwback moments of the veteran actor with her family. Earlier, she had shared moments of Rishi with Saif Ali Khan and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

