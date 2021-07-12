Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Throwback Pics from Her Maternity Photoshoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is popular for her acting chops and on-point fashion, has recently also set maternity fashion goals. The actress gave birth to her second child in February, this year. On Sunday, Kareena shared some throwback pictures of her maternity photoshoot. In the pictures, which was taken a week before she gave birth to her second child, she looked stunning. It will be correct to say that Kareena is one of the actresses who has handled the pregnancy gracefully and has been a working woman throughout the maternity cycle and even post delivery.

She reposted the black-and-white pictures, clicked by celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha, on her Instagram handle.

The post was originally made by the photographer. In the caption, Rohan revealed that he had the absolute pleasure to shoot Bebo's portraits for the second time. The first time he shot Bebo with the baby bump was in the summer of 2017. He further gave details of the shoot which included the credits for the makeup, clothes styling, hair styling, and others. Rohit thanked Kareena for being kind, patient, and a wonderful subject to photograph.

He wrote, “And most of all,thank you Kareena Kapoor Khan for being kind, patient and a wonderful subject to photograph over the years we've worked together.”

For the unknown, Kareena has recently launched her book on pregnancy titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. The actress calls the book her third child.

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan are well-known personalities and have created their place in the Bollywood industry with their hard work. After dating for 4years, the duo tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony, which was attended by only friends and family, in 2012. Their first child was born on December 20, 2016, and the couple named him Taimur Ali Khan. They welcomed their second child earlier this year in February. A few days ago, Kareena's father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor revealed that his second grandson has been named Jeh.

