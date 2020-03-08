Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Unseen Pics of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently made a rocking entry on the photo-sharing app Instagram, has been making sure to share glimpses of her life on it. The actress had started her Instagram journey with a couple of posts dedicated to a brand photoshoot, and now is sharing pictures of her family. After posting a picture with son Taimur, Kareena has now shared an unseen photo of husband and actor Saif Ali Khan.

In the beautifully composed, black and white picture, Saif can be seen playing a guitar. He can be seen looking at Taimur, who makes a little appearance in the frame. The actor, who is a musician as well, has on many occasions played the guitar on-stage, so we are guessing he was the entertainer in a family function. “My love... always playing his own tune (sic)," she captioned the candid picture.

Kareena had previously shared a black-and-white picture of herself with son Taimur. "The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame," she captioned the image, along with heart and balloon emojis.

Saif and Kareena started dating in 2008 at the sets of their film Tashan. The actor duo tied the knot in October 2012 and their son Taimur was born in December 2016.

