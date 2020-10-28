Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares What She’s Doing Different During Her Second Pregnancy

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan announced a while back that she was expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan. Now the actress has revealed the lessons she has learnt from her first pregnancy with Taimur and what she will be doing differently this time.

Pregnancy can be tough to deal with for a lot of issues. Be it weight gain or postpartum anxiety, the nine months from conceiving a child and their delivery can leave a heavy toll on a mother's health. But there’s always the scope to learn. And Kareena has her own experience to lead the way.

Speaking to Mid-day, Kareena said that she used to believe that a pregnant woman must eat for two and this was a big part of her weight gain.

“I made choices that [made me] gain about 25 kilos. But, the most important thing that I learnt was that regardless of how you alter your diet, you should stick to the basics — the right amount of nutrition through grains and vegetables,” the Laal Singh Chaddha star said.

She added that although women have “a lot of cravings when they are pregnant, but [she] realised that [she] must eat for [herself] as opposed to eating for two.”

Kareena stressed on the help her close friends Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora put in to keep her motivated. “I am blessed to have friends like Amrita and Malaika,” she said. They “keep each other driven”, Kareena pointed out and requests others to follow a training routine together. “We have our group workout sessions often, and that is fun.”

Dietary change is not the only thing Kareena has learnt. She told the portal that she has been regularly training and staying positive. “I [definitely] need to take care of my diet and follow simple methods to stay fit. Accepting your body type goes a long way in staying [happy].”

She added that “striking the right balance” between the personal and professional life has also gone a long way in keeping her mental health better. She also mentioned how she has been consuming “simple Indian food” during the pregnancy.