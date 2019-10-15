Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty's New Pic is All About Sarcasm, Sunshine and Killer Jawline

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the latest Bollywood celeb to join Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show What Women Want season 2.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty's New Pic is All About Sarcasm, Sunshine and Killer Jawline
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the latest Bollywood celeb to join Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show What Women Want season 2.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has had a successful stint in radio with her talk show What Women Want. And now, she is all set to return with its second season. The actress will be hosting a number of popular names this season too. Her guest list includes names like Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Kartik Aaryan among others. The latest one to join her is Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Kareena and Shilpa are two stylish, vocal and gorgeous women, who never cease to amaze their fans. On Monday, actress-entrepreneur Shilpa took to Instagram to share a charming photograph of herself along with Kareena. Images of the two are being widely shared on social media and the two looked quite positive in each other's company.

In the picture, Kareena is seen dressed in a vibrant yellow floral print jumpsuit, whereas, Shilpa sports a one shoulder white dress. While Kareena chose to keep her tied up neatly in a bun, Shilpa let her long tresses fall over her shoulders. The two are looking stunning, to say the least.

She has also put up an interesting caption for their picture. "Not all girls are made of sugar, spice and everything nice... some girls are made of sarcasm, sunshine and a killer jawline! @therealkareenakapoor #Girlpower #candid #conversation #friends #girlboss #chat #stayhappy #funtimes #goodvibes #gratitude #positivevibes #blessed." she wrote.

On the movies front, Kareena has Good Newwz releasing in December. The film will bring back the hit pairing of Akshay Kumar and the actress, with a mix of a younger lot of stars like Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is supposed to be an out-and-out family entertainer.

