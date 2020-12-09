Kareena Kapoor Khan Showers Dia Mirza with Love on Birthday, Sends Hugs and Kisses

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza turns 39 today on December 9. Her fans, friends, and many Bollywood celebs took to their social media handle to extend their best wishes. Kareena Kapoor Khan also sent out virtual hugs and kisses for the birthday girl. The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a beautiful monochrome picture of Dia to write, “Happy Birthday Beautiful Dia hugs and kisses,” followed by heart emojis.

Earlier, there had been a story of Dia and Bebo having a fall out at an award show over costumes. There were several reports that stated that the two were not on good terms. However, during a previous interview with Rediff, Dia opened up about the incident and revealed that during an event in Lucknow, Kareena screamed at her to the top of her voice. Recalling the incident, she told that in the event, she, along with Kareena, Urmila Matondkar, and Namrata Shirodkar, had to wear cotton salwar-kameezes with the national flag, but Bebo wanted to wear a ghaghra choli with heavy jewellery. She was not even wearing the national flag, which left Namrata quite upset so she told her to pick up her outfit and walk out.

She further said that suddenly, something struck Kareena and she started screaming at her after which she left the room, without retorting. However, Dia also added that after a few moments, Bebo was talking to her as if nothing had happened and she thought that Bebo did not realise when she is irrational, unfair, and loud.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma also extended her wishes to the beautiful actress as she shared a stunning picture of Dia and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dia. Wish you all the positivity and beautiful things in life. Much love."

Dia was last seen in Thappad along with Tapsee Pannu.