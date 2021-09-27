Kareena Kapoor Khan Showers Love on Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor as They Head to The Kapil Sharma Show

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma show will be graced by Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor and her father, actor Randhir Kapoor. Ahead of the show, Kareena Kapoor Khan showered the duo with love and left a heartfelt comment for them. On Sunday, Karisma shared a bunch of pictures with the veteran actor on social media and wrote, “With my main man #papa #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon." In the pictures shared on Instagram, Karisma can be seen dressed in a floral full-length dress while Randhir chose a grey and black suit.

Taking to the comment section, Kareena wrote, “The loves of my life" along with heart-eyed emojis.

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor’s wife, actress Neetu Kapoor and their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had appeared on the show. They shared several anecdotes on the Kapoor family, and Neetu even poked fun at the Kapoors. Riddhima revealed that Ranbir Kapoor used to take her things to gift to his girlfriends. “Main London se wapis aayi, holiday ke time, and uski ek friend," and Neetu cut her to say, “girlfriend”. With a laugh, she carried on, “Uski girlfriend ghar pe aayi. Usne ek top pehana tha aur mujhe laga yeh top nahi mil raha tha (His girlfriend came home one day wearing a top, and I was like I couldn’t find this top). That’s when I got to know he has been taking my clothes and gifting them to her."

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Spill Family Secrets

Neetu Kapoor said that the Kapoor family members have “fake arrogance." When Kapil asked Neetu about the Kapoor family and their anger, she hilariously said, “Kapoors ka na ek fake arrogance hai, Kapoor arrogance (Kapoors have fake arrogance). Upar se rubaab, andar se lallu hai (a facade of pride but a fool inside)." This left Riddhima stunned while Kapil and Archana Puran Singh couldn’t help laughing out loud.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here