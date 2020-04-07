MOVIES

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shows How Work From Home Is Done In This Latest Pic

In the latest upload, the diva can be seen sitting stylishly in a wing chair, donning a cowboy-ish hat. Her characteristic pout has also made an appearance in the picture.

It seems like Kareena Kapoor Khan has been dealing well with the unexpected home-time. Be it post-workout pictures or glimpses of her time with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, Bebo knows how to ace the Instagram game.

Now, the actress has shared a 'breathtaking' picture of herself with a cheeky caption.

Work from home they said...

In the latest upload, the diva can be seen sitting stylishly in a wing chair donning a cowboy-ish hat. An off-white loose shirt paired with white ripped jeans gives the star an additional charisma as she poses for the photo. Her characteristic pout has also made an appearance in the picture.

Kareena captioned the post, “Work from home they said…” like the queen that she is. Since being shared the post has been widely shared by the Bollywood actor’s fans. The post has received over 2 lakh and 70 thousand likes on Instagram.

Her Ki and Ka co-star Arjun Kapoor commented on the picture and wrote, “Under-dressed by [your] standards”. Fans showered the star with admiration. One Instagram user called her “boss lady”, while another replied with several fire emojis. A user said, “You look so gorgeous”, whereas another commented, “Ohh Goddd (sic)” followed by several heart and crying emoticons.

Here are some other moments from the star’s self-quarantine.

Sunshine on my mind... and my face ‍♀️

