Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name is synonymous with fitness and fashion. Time and again, the Bollywood diva has dished out major workout goals with perfection. The actress recently gave a glimpse of her home workout session with her ‘best workout buddy’ Jeh. Sharing the video she wrote, “Working out with my best workout buddy #MomLife #MidweekBalance #TheCrew #Reels #Workout."

Donning black athleisure, Kareena was seen balancing her weight on the back of her shoulders and her heels as she held her arms up, showing off her core strength. Her younger son Jeh then comes into the frame and the actress softly touches the toddler.

The video has generated responses of amazement from Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan Pataudi and her producer friend Rhea Kapoor. Saba wrote, “Jeh jaaaaan!” with heart emojis in the comments section. Rhea Kapoor, on the other hand wrote, “Looking (fire emoji)." Fans too dropped in heartwarming comments for the mother-son duo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebs in B-Town. Time and again, the actress has opened up on balancing her work and life, after embracing motherhood. She had recently shared with Variety, “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband (Saif Ali Khan) who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel.”

Speaking about her hectic schedule and dividing parenting duties, Kareena talked about the time when she was shooting for Hansal Mehta’s project, and Saif was at home taking care of the kids. Now that Saif is out for shoot, she will be in home till March. “And then after that, he finishes and stays home, and then I go into The Crew. It’s a lot of meticulous planning, but if you’re well planned, I think you can achieve it,” the actress added.

She shared, “It’s not the quantity of time that you spend with your children, that’s what I’ve learned, in the five-six years that I’ve been a parent, it’s the quality of time that you give them without distraction, because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers from their friends, that’s what they need.”

Kareena will soon be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress shared that, “For me, it’s very different because obviously you’re used to seeing me in all the mainstream movies, which has the song, the dance, the gloss, the glamour. Both these films are shockingly different.” The actress also has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

