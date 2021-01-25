Kareena Kapoor Khan Slays in Comfy Black Outfit, Spends a Day with Family

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, seems to have a gala time with sister actress Karisma Kapoor and other family members. Karisma took to Instagram to share glimpses from their family get together. In the picture, Bebo looks stunning in a printed comfy outfit while Lolo can be seen donning up in a grey oversized tee paired with a black printed skirt. The Kapoor sisters were joined by sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra, aunt Rima Jain and cousin Natasha Nanda. In the picture, the happy family can be seen smiling ear-to-ear for the shutter box.

The Kapoor sisters are often spotted spending time together and their bond leaves everyone awestruck. A few days ago Karisma shared a picture of herself with Bebo. While Kareena flaunts her pregnancy glow in a blue printed kaftan, Karisma opted for a black hoodie. Sharing the picture, she also wrote that ‘New beginnings’ are always special as Bebo has moved to her new paradise.

Bebo has moved to her new house with her husband Saif and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan last week.

Meanwhile, Kareena is quite active on social media and often takes it away with her stunning pictures and videos. She knows it well how to romance with the camera. Recently, she took the internet away with a BTS video from her Puma India maternity shoot. In the video, the actress can be seen doing various Yoga poses while flaunting her baby bump. Bebo looks absolutely stunning in every look while taking the style game a notch higher. Sharing the video she also mentioned that her style game is never basic.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.