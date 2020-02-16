Kareena Kapoor Khan Snapped with The Great Khali at Airport, See Pic

Kareena Kapoor recently got snapped at an airport with millionaire former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as The Great Khali and fans of the two could not seem to have enough of the moment. Some even went on to the extent of pointing out that it was a big coincidence that the two celebrities came together at a point in time.

In the picture, Kareena can be seen wearing a pair of baggy jeans and shirt. She beats the cold in a sleeveless, puffy jacket as she completes her look with a pair of sunglasses and stylish sandals. Khali, who walked besides Kareena, was dressed in a shirt and trousers as he finished off his look with a navy blue blazer.

In the moment, while Kareena walked with her head bowed down, Khali could not help but seemingly notice the Bollywood star. Check out the pic featuring Kareena and Khali below:

Khali is married to US-born Harminder Kaur and was settled in Atlanta city in the US while his stint with the WWE. He returned to India after retirement in November 2014.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Valentine's Day on Friday, superstar Aamir Khan penned an adorable message for his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena as the makers unveiled her first look from the highly anticipated, upcoming Bollywood film. Laal Singh Chaddha film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. It will release on Christmas this year. Also, Kareena's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan is slated to hit theaters on March 20.

Heres' the first look of Kareena from Laal Singh Chaddha:

पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर।#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-)Love.a. pic.twitter.com/dafeyspkac — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 14, 2020

