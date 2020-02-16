Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan Snapped with The Great Khali at Airport, See Pic

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor was snapped at an airport as she walked besides former WWE champion Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as The Great Khali.

News18.com

Updated:February 16, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kareena Kapoor Khan Snapped with The Great Khali at Airport, See Pic
Kareena Kapoor (L), The Great Khali

Kareena Kapoor recently got snapped at an airport with millionaire former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as The Great Khali and fans of the two could not seem to have enough of the moment. Some even went on to the extent of pointing out that it was a big coincidence that the two celebrities came together at a point in time.

In the picture, Kareena can be seen wearing a pair of baggy jeans and shirt. She beats the cold in a sleeveless, puffy jacket as she completes her look with a pair of sunglasses and stylish sandals. Khali, who walked besides Kareena, was dressed in a shirt and trousers as he finished off his look with a navy blue blazer.

In the moment, while Kareena walked with her head bowed down, Khali could not help but seemingly notice the Bollywood star. Check out the pic featuring Kareena and Khali below:

Khali is married to US-born Harminder Kaur and was settled in Atlanta city in the US while his stint with the WWE. He returned to India after retirement in November 2014.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Valentine's Day on Friday, superstar Aamir Khan penned an adorable message for his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena as the makers unveiled her first look from the highly anticipated, upcoming Bollywood film. Laal Singh Chaddha film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. It will release on Christmas this year. Also, Kareena's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan is slated to hit theaters on March 20.

Heres' the first look of Kareena from Laal Singh Chaddha:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram