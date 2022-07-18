Kareena Kapoor Khan Soaks in The Sun with Son Jeh, Saif Ali Khan-Taimur Chill In The Pool; See Pics

Last week, Kareena Khan Kapoor flew to Italy to enjoy the summer holidays with her family. She always aces the social media game. The B-town diva has been avidly sharing cute pictures of her sons Taimur and Jeh with her fans from her Europe vacation. Kareena also depicted how her 'Life is Beautiful' in Florence with her son Jeh.

On Sunday, taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared the clicks from her sunny day in Florence. She can be seen posing for the camera in front of the Ponte Vecchio, an arch bridge over the Arno River. The Jab We Met actress donned an oversize pink tie-dye shirt and matching shorts. She completed her look with white sneakers, black shades and a sling black Chanel bag. In the pictures, even Jeh can be seen making a goofy face as he enjoys his candy. The mother and son duo even clicked in front of the bridge.

She referred to the 1997 film Life Is Beautiful for the caption and wrote “Life is beautiful at Ponte Vecchio,” with a red heart emoji.

Kareena added a pool time photo of her other two “boys.” In the frame, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are seen enjoying their leisure time in a pool on a pink flamingo floaty, unaware of the candid click by the actress. She captioned the story “Meanwhile,” with a laughing emoji and adorable emojis.

On the professional front, Kareena is gearing up for the much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The Hindi remake is an adaptation of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Grump which is slated to hit the big screens on August 11. Apart from this, Kareena recently wrapped up Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the classic Japanese mystery Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. The Netflix Original will mark her digital debut.

As for Saif, he will be next seen in the remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha, opposite Hrithik Roshan. He also has Adipurush in his kitty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.