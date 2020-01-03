Kareena Kapoor Khan Spills Beans on Social Media Debut, Says 'There'll be an Official Page'

Kareena Kapoor Khan's adoring fans would love nothing more than to see and/or interact with their beloved Bollywood diva on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. And guess what? The actress is actually considering joining social media.

Kareena, who has several fan pages dedicated to her on multiple social media platforms, especially Instagram, has revealed that she'd soon come up with her official page online.

"I know my fan clubs also have some 6-7 million followers. There are lots of fans who are running them. I can say that there'll be an official page which I will do at some point. But it will be run by somebody. It will only officially be about my work and will have updates about my films, but no personal stuff. It'll have one or two personal pictures from our family holiday, but nothing more than that. Saif and I always give out one picture from our family holiday anyway," the actress said.

Recently, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he's on Instagram by a pseudo name. During his appearance on Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch, the actor was asked about the couple's absence from social media. To which, Saif replied, "Kareena is not on social media? I see her on it all the time. I don't know if it is khufia (secret) but she is aware. So we watch TV in the evenings after work, after Taimur has gone to sleep. So I keep looking over and she is on it. Even I borrow her phone at times and I am quite aware also."

Talking about the same, Kareena said, "He has a pseudo account and I have told him to follow Viral (Bhayani). He keeps asking me, 'How do I see my pictures? Do I need to type something? And, I'm always like, 'Leave it, Saif. I'll only send you.' He just wants to see his own pictures."

The actress is currently baskingion the success of her recently released film Good Newwz, which has raked in an impressive sum of almost Rs 128 crore in its first week. Released on December 27, 2019, the film is a laugh riot that showcases the story of two married couples with the same surname, whose sperms interchange at a in-vitro fertilisations (IVFs) clinic.

In the year gone by, Kareena made her small screen debut with the dancing reality show Dance India Dance, where she was one of the judges. When asked if she has any plans to venture into web space, the actress said, "I have not thought about it right now. Since Saif has really broken the boundaries and put India on the global platform with Netflix's Sacred Games, so it's a little difficult now because there'll be a natural comparison that this is what it is."

"So he's made it a lot more tougher, and now he's doing another web show with Ali Abbas Zafar on Amazon. Honestly, I'm a bit scared to get onto this platform because Saif's work has been so well-recieved that it (her web debut) has to be something outstanding," Kareena added.

