Kareena Kapoor Khan Sports a Comfy Minimal Look with White Linen Dress, See Pic

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is all busy these days and has been papped quite often on sets. In her recent outing, Bebo was spotted outside mehboob studio in Mumbai on Monday.

The actress who is also expecting her second child with husband actor Saif Ali Khan wore a sleeveless white linen dress paired with golden flats. Kareena complemented her look with sunglasses and white face mask.

View this post on Instagram #KareenaKapoorKhan snapped at mehboob studio in Mumbai today #Monday #ManavManglani A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Nov 9, 2020 at 12:10am PST

It seems the actor is all about minimalism these days. Kareena was earlier spotted in a white roomy dress by Chicmomz. The comfy midi featured a V-shaped neckline, the look came with full sleeves, a blue tie-up at the front, and white polka dots all over her dress.

The 40-year-old actor accessorised her look with a pair of metallic gold flats that added shine to her outfit. The expecting mom opted for nothing but her wedding ring in terms of jewelry . She punctuated her outfit with her signature heavily kohled look and nude lips and blow dried hair. With bright pink manicure the entire look was in for a bright surprise element.

View this post on Instagram Mamma #kareenakapoorkhan glow today 🌝 A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 4, 2020 at 5:42am PST

In one of her recent outings for recording for the new season of her radio show, What Women Want, at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, Kareena flaunted her maternity fashion. The expecting mom aced the print-on-print look with a blue and white coordinated set by a Dubai-based brand, L’MANE.

View this post on Instagram Maintain social distancing #kareenakapoorkhan today at Mehboob studios #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 8, 2020 at 1:30am PST

Her outfit featured a pleated midi skirt styled with a matching blouse. The balloon sleeves and thick blue stripes made the satin blouse a comfortable maternity pick, while the asymmetrical hemline, thick waistband, and extra panel of black and white striped fabric on the side of her skirt added a quirky spin to her look. Kareena completed her look with a pair of clear Steve Madden heels and minimal earrings.