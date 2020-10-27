Kareena Kapoor Khan Sports an All-black Look as She Flaunts Her Pregnancy Bump, See Pics

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed two decades in the film industry. This year is all the more special for her as she announced her pregnancy with husband Saif Ali Khan. In October, she has completed five months of her maternity period and adorable pictures of her flaunting baby bump are going viral on social media.

On Sunday, Kareena showed off her baby bump in public as she sported casual denim shirt and leggings.

On Monday, the diva sported an all-black ensemble as she stepped out with Saif. She smiled and even waved and posed for the paparazzi as she proudly flaunted her maternity look. Take a look at Kareena's recent pictures as she stepped out in Mumbai city.

On the work front, Kareena will be featuring in Laal Singh Chaddha next. She has only recently completed her left over portions in the film. The team will be using VFX for hiding her baby bump in the particular sections.

There's also talks around a Veere Di Wedding Sequel being planned by producer Rhea Kapoor.