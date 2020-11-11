Kareena Kapoor Khan Sports Ethnic Look at Early Diwali Party, is in Love with Her Bindi

Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed up in ethnic style at a pre-Diwali party with some work buddies. The actress, who is expecting her second child with actor husband Saif Ali Khan, showed off her pregnancy glow in her no-makeup look. She shared a selfie in a white ethnic outfit and a black bindi.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “There's something about wearing a bindi... just love it." The picture appears to be from a mini Diwali celebration at her manager Poonam Damania's place.

Poonam too shared pictures from the party, where Bebo was accompanied by mom Babita Kapoor and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. In the picture shared by Poonam, the actress looks simply stunning in a white salwar-kameez, paired with a red dupatta.

While Babita can be seen wearing an olive T-shirt in the picture, Masaba picked a pale yellow Kurti set for the occasion. Poonam captioned the picture, "Grateful for each day. No better way to enter the festive season than with my favourites #babitakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @masabagupta @makeupbypompy.....thank you all for your constant love and support. Missed you both @runalib @rutuja5147 #blessed #happydiwali."

Ever since Bebo has joined social media, she has become a social media queen. She keeps sharing pictures and glimpses from her day to day life. Recently, she shared a picture of herself with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and their girl gangs where she is slaying in a printed outfit. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Ladies and no gentlemen.... ”.

Kareena has recently wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. She will be also seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.