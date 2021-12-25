Kareena Kapoor Khan Step Out With Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh for Christmas Lunch After Covid Recovery

After testing negative for Covid-19, Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked visiting her uncle Kunal Kapoor’s house for their annual Christmas lunch with their extended family. The Bollywood actress posed for the paparazzi along with Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Bebo was seen dressed in a black T-shirt and brown pants, whereas Saif chose a casual blue t-shirt for the pants. Taimur looked neat in a light pink kurta and the youngest member of the family Jeh was dressed in a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Take a look at the pictures:

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor was also clicked arriving for the party. She looked gorgeous dressed in a bright red dress.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was clicked as well. She was dressed in a gorgeous yellow dress paired with white sneakers.

Earlier in the day, Kareena took to her official Instagram handle to share a cartoonized photo of her family including her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jehangir. The photo features them inside a snow globe. She left a heart emoji with the photo.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Bebo said that she has recovered from coronavirus. Kareena, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13, shared the news in a brief statement on her Instagram Stories.

“I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare… My BFF Amrita we did this… my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying… My fans for your DMs," the 41-year-old actor wrote. Khan also expressed gratitude to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their continuous support.

“The BMC for being so amazing and prompt… SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best… And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room… away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before," the actor concluded her statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.