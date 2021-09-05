Kareena Kapoor Khan Steps Out With Taimur and Jehangir; Milind Soman Undergoes CT Scan

Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan have a separate fan base of their own and fans are always on the lookout for a glimpse of the little munchkins. Recently, when the actress stepped out of her house to visit her father Randhir Kapoor, the shutterbugs got a glimpse of both Taimur and Jeh. Kareena was seen carrying her newborn in her laps while Taimur walked beside her followed by their nannies. He also had a reaction to the paparazzi following them.

Actor and model Milind Soman has time and again proved that he takes his health and lifestyle seriously, He is a fitness enthusiast who often shares glimpse of his workouts and active lifestyle. Milind, who is 55 years old is quite fit for his age, but he takes active steps to maintain the fitness. On Sunday, the actor informed his fans that he has undergone a CT scan for his regular check-up. He added that he wanted to check for blockages or underlying ailments but everything is normal.

The Empire stars Drashti Dhami, Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea appeared on a special episode of Koffee With Karan, where filmmaker Karan Johar asked them several questions about their personal life. On the chat show, Karan usually asks a lot of rapid-fire questions to actors. In the latest promo for the episode, Karan could be seen asking Drashti, “Who is the current female actor that you consider as your role model?" She quickly quipped, “Your favourite Kang…Priyanka Chopra,” teasing KJo about his feud with Kangana Ranaut. To this, he said, “I am keeping a straight face.” Dino Morea could be seen laughing during this.

4th September marked late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s 69th birth anniversary. The actor had passed away on April 30, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Kapoor is survived by his wife, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, as well as children Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor. On Saturday night, Neetu Kapoor threw a gorgeous party remembering the late actor, and invited his family members and close friends. His brother actor Randhir Kapoor, filmmakers David Dhawan and Rumi Jafry, as well as actor Shatrughan Sinha were among the guests of the party.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently opened up about fighting with her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt, when he decide to work with former film producer Harvey Weinstein. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the actress was asked about being severely disrespected by someone in the industry. The actress said that it was disgraced movie mogul Weinstein whom she had worked with in Playing By Heart. Jolie also said that the convicted producer attempted to assault her and hence she had to warn everyone to stay away from him.

Pankaj Tripathi and Manoj Bajpayee have undoubtedly created a huge fan base for them with their impeccable acting skills, classic roles, note-worthy dialogues and their modesty. Now, much to the fans’ delight, the two actors recently came together for dinner along with their common friend and actor Vineet Kumar. Tripathi and Bajpayee shared the screen in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur where they were sworn enemies, but the heartwarming picture shared by both is nothing short of friendship goals.

