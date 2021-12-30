Kareena Kapoor Khan Swoons Over Saif Ali Khan's Bare Body From Cocktail Sets

Filmmaker Homi Adjania’s Thursday throwback picture has Kareena Kapoor Khan swooning over her husband Saif Ali Khan. Adjania’s Instagram Story featured a throwback picture from the sets of his 2012 film Cocktail which starred Saif, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in lead roles. The picture shared by Adjania featured him and Saif lying on a couch catching some tan sans their shirts. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Adjania wrote, “Between takes. This is why we took so long to shoot Cocktail. Because we never really shot. Good times brother.”

The picture showed Saif in his denim while Adjania was dressed in his Bermuda shorts as they took a break from shooting in Cape Town, South Africa. The throwback picture certainly caught Kareena’s attention who re-shared the picture on Instagram Stories and added a gif that showed blazing fire, and read “Hotties.”

The 41-year-old actress, who completed her quarantine period after testing positive for coronavirus last week, is elated to be back with her family. Kareena celebrated Christmas with her family last week and reunited with her friend Amrita Arora who had also tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier on Thursday, Kareena shared a candid moment from her bedroom on Instagram. The picture featured Saif and her son Taimur as they rested on the bed. Saif was seen in a blue t-shirt and a white pajama as he had his breakfast tray in front of him, while Taimur was seen dressed in his navy blue night suit as he drew something on his notebook. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena described what preluded the moment she took the snapshot, “My mornings. Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click! Saifu and Tim Tim. My boys.”

Commenting on the post, Kareena’s former manager Poonam Damania wrote, “Hahhahhahha fab.”

