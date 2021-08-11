Kareena Kapoor Khan Teams Up With Ekta Kapoor to Turn Producer for Hansal Mehta's Next

Actress Kareena Kapoor has an impressive filmography in her two decade-long career in Bollywood. The actress is not just one of the biggest stars in the industry, she also recently turned author with her first book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Pregnancy Bible.’ Now, the actress has added another feather to her hat by turning producer for the first time. The actress has teamed up with film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor to produce director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming project.

To make the announcement, Kareena reposted Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram post. She wrote, “There’s no one I’d rather partner with! May this film cross our parents’ biggest hit together (Farz)… with their blessings…always.. Let’s do this!!"

Ekta Kapoor’s post, on the other hand, read, “It’s with immense happiness, pride & excitement that I’d like to welcome @kareenakapoorkhan on board as a producer for our next. Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work… and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she’s finally joined the bandwagon now! I’ve always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film. With women front-lining big ticket films, it’s only right that they get a piece of the pie like their male-counterparts.28 years ago, when my mum and I started our production house, everyone thought my dad was ‘The Producer’ and that we worked for him… we tried to tell people that while he’s a huge support system to us, WE are actually the producers here!

The notion of a ‘producer’ back then was strongly associated only with a man. Decades later, people have finally gotten around to accepting that a ‘producer’ doesn’t necessarily mean ‘male’! It’s been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I’m so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here’s to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer…adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!"

Kareena also shared a picture with Ekta and Hansal Mehta. She wrote, “New beginnings."

Meanwhile the filmmaker has already announced his two upcoming projects, a film titled Captain India with Kartik Aaryan. He will also be directing a film on Bangladesh’s café attack, starring Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal. The film will be produced by Anubhav Sinha. On the other hand, Kareena will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here