Kareena Kapoor Khan Teams Up With Kahaani Director Sujoy Ghosh for a Thriller Film

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her next big release Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan. Amid this, it is being reported that she will be teaming up with Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh for a genre he is best at- thriller. As per a report in ETimes, Gangs of Wasseypur actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Gully Boy actor Vijay Verma will be joining Bebo in the yet-untitled film.

A source close to the development told the daily, “The pre-production work starts from November 2021. Ghosh is very excited about this film and can’t wait to call ‘Action’ on it. Kareena did not take long to say ‘yes’ to the film."

However, the topic of the film is under wraps. The source also added that it is likely that the shooting will take place in Darjeeling and Kalimpong but nothing has been finalised as of yet. “The modalities are fast being worked out," added the source. Jay Shewakramani will be producing the film.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was spotted earlier in the day as she stepped out for work. Bebo could be seen wearing a comfortable white shirt paired with white and grey tripped pants. She slipped in Kohlapuri sandals and completed her looks with a pair of glares. Her hair was tied in a bun and she could be seen carrying her morning beverage.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Chic in Shirt and Striped Pants as She Steps Out for Work, See Pics

Meanwhile, Kareena will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.