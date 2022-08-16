Kareena Kapoor Khan Thinks Saif Ali Khan's Pout Is Better Than Hers, These Birthday Special Pics Are Proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan is everyone’s favourite for a reason. Besides being an amazing actress, she is also a fashion icon who never fails to impress all with her poses and selfies. However, there is one person, who Kareena thinks pouts better than her. Well, it’s none other than her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan.

As Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today i.e on August 16, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account and sent him wishes in the most adorable way. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress dropped a couple of goofy pictures of Saif in which he can be seen sitting inside a car. In the caption, Kareena sent birthday love to her ‘best man’ and talked about how his pout is better than hers.

“Happy Birthday to the best man in the world ♥️ You make this crazy ride crazier and God I wouldn’t want it any other way… These pictures are proof ♥️ I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine… ♥️♥️ What say guys?” she wrote.

Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section and send birthday wishes to Saif. “Happy Birthday Saif!!! Man who can endlessly chat on art history, Greek mythology, cinema, Indian culture – have a great one my friend,” Ritesh Deshmukh wrote. Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi also commented, “Happy Birthday Bhai ❤️ May u achieve the heights you dream of and keep … grinning!! Lots of love.” Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora also sent love to the birthday boy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. It is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name and will hit theatres on September 30 this year. Besides this, Saif will also be seen in Adipurush which will be released on January 12 next year. On the other hand, Kareena was recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

