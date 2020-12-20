Kareena Kapoor Khan to Pen Her First Book Titled 'Pregnancy Bible,' Set to Release in 2021

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to pen her first book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, which will be a comprehensive guide to pregnancy and will come out next year.

Kareena made the announcement on her son Taimur Ali Khan's fourth birthday on Sunday.

"Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021," she wrote.

Kareena is married to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The two, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. She gave birth to their first born, Taimur, in 2016.

She is currently expecting her second baby with Saif and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.