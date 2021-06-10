Kareena Kapoor Khan to Play Sita in Mega-budget Adaptation of Ramayana?

Rumour has it that Kareena Kapoor Khan might be cast as Sita in the mega-budget adaptation of Ramayana announced in 2019. Don’t get your hopes up just yet though. Speaking to SpotboyE, veteran writer K Vijayendra Prasad dismissed the rumours categorically. Another source close to the project informed the portal, “Kareena is not suited to the part at all. It must have suited some marketing brains somewhere to suggest she’s playing Sita as her husband (Saif Ali Khan) is playing Ravan in another project."

Earlier, there were reports that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan might play Sita and Rama in the film. However, director Nitesh Tiwari had clarified that casting hadn’t begun. Tiwari, who will jointly direct with Ravi Udyawar, had also said, “First we are trying to get it right on papers, with our executions, and with our thought process and everything. We are still trying to get there, the rest we’ll start with later." Team Ramayana previously revealed that the cast would be pan-Indian with actors from across the many film industries of the country.

Hrithik Roshan’s name had cropped up almost the very instant the three-part Ramayana was announced in July 2019- as was that of Prabhas. The ambitious Ramayana project already has several big names attached to produce including ex-Phantom Films founder Madhu Mantena, Telugu super-producer Allu Aravind and Prime Focus studios founder Namit Malhotra. The three-part film will be shot in 3D and in multiple languages - Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film is currently in development and pre-production.

