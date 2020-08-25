Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha During Her Pregnancy?

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy has clashed with her hotly anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The makers are currently busy shooting some portions in Turkey and Aamir is with the team and director Advait Chandan there. However, recently, lead actress Kareena's pregnancy led to talks about the movie and how her growing baby bump may pose a problem in some sections that are to be shot.

Now, it has been reported that the actress' pregnancy bump will be concealed using VFX. Kareena is said to be shooting again for Laal Singh Chaddha in September-October and has no plans to delay the movie or put her work on the back burner while she is expecting her second child.

A report has claimed that Laal Singh Chaddha team will arrange for VFX supervisors to look over this small work hiccup since Kareena's portions are left to be shot before the movie is released in December 2021.

Kareena recently announced with Saif Ali Khan that they are expecting another baby. Her due date is anticipated to be February 2021. Kareena's baby bump was first visible in Saif's 50th birthday celebrations as she partied with hubby and few close friends and family members.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life ❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 15, 2020 at 11:50pm PDT

Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena is also signed on to feature in Karan Johar's Takht. However, the period-epic has been delayed indefinitely. She was last seen in a cameo role in Angrezi Medium before coronavirus forced theaters to shut down.