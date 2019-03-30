English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Star Opposite Irrfan Khan in 'Hindi Medium 2'
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined actor Irrfan Khan in the sequel to "Hindi Medium".
Image: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined actor Irrfan Khan in the sequel to "Hindi Medium".
A source close to the actress told IANS: "She is playing the lead role in the film and might turn into cop mode for it."
It is also reported that the film's shoot will take place in London.
Saket Chaudhary directorial "Hindi Medium" which released in 2017, starred Irrfan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in pivotal roles. The film was based on India's education system.
The sequel will be Irrfan's first project after he was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour in March last year.
Apart from "Hindi Medium 2", Kareena will next be seen in "Takht" and "Good News".
A source close to the actress told IANS: "She is playing the lead role in the film and might turn into cop mode for it."
It is also reported that the film's shoot will take place in London.
Saket Chaudhary directorial "Hindi Medium" which released in 2017, starred Irrfan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in pivotal roles. The film was based on India's education system.
The sequel will be Irrfan's first project after he was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour in March last year.
Apart from "Hindi Medium 2", Kareena will next be seen in "Takht" and "Good News".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Idli Day: Shashi Tharoor Joins Twitter in Celebrating India's Favourite Breakfast
- Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How Fierce Thanos is
- IPL 2019 | You Destroyed my Day - Samson Tells Warner
- Not Going to Look Back at My Career and Think About Missed Hundreds: Maxwell
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results