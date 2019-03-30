LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan to Star Opposite Irrfan Khan in 'Hindi Medium 2'

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined actor Irrfan Khan in the sequel to "Hindi Medium".

IANS

Updated:March 30, 2019, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Star Opposite Irrfan Khan in 'Hindi Medium 2'
Image: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined actor Irrfan Khan in the sequel to "Hindi Medium".

A source close to the actress told IANS: "She is playing the lead role in the film and might turn into cop mode for it."

It is also reported that the film's shoot will take place in London.

Saket Chaudhary directorial "Hindi Medium" which released in 2017, starred Irrfan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in pivotal roles. The film was based on India's education system.

The sequel will be Irrfan's first project after he was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour in March last year.

Apart from "Hindi Medium 2", Kareena will next be seen in "Takht" and "Good News".

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram