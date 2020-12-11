Kareena Kapoor Khan Treats Fans to Adorable Pic of Cousins Taimur and Inaaya

Upon her return from Himachal, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday treated fans to an adorable picture cousins Taimur and Inaaya. In the picture, the toddler duo can be seen striking a goofy pose as they catch up after a long time. Taimur, dressed in a black t-shirt and shorts sits beside Inaaya, who looks charming in a printed red kurta. Kareena captioned the post, "Brothers and sisters forever," followed by heart emojis. She also tagged Inaaya's parents, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, in the post.

Soon after Kareena posted the picture, celebs and fans rushed to the comment section to shower the kids with compliments. While Malaika Arora called them cuties, their aunts Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez too commented on the pic with rainbow emoticons.

Kareena and little Taimur were on a family vacation in Himachal Pradesh where her husband Saif Ali Khan is shooting for his forthcoming film, "Bhoot Police".

The actress is currently expecting her second baby with hubby Saif and she often shares photographs and videos of her little munchkin on social media. In recent video and photographs she posted, the actress and her son can be seen trying their hand at pottery at Dharamkot.

"Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man. Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff," Kareena captioned her photographs and video.

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.