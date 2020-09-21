Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns 40: Here's How Actress Celebrated Her Birthday with Family

Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned 40 on Monday. The Bollywood actress, who was last seen in a cameo role opposite Irrfan Khan and Dimple Kapadia in Angrezi Medium, is also expecting her second baby with hubby Saif Ali Khan and was seen enjoying blissed out time during her family get together in Mumbai.

For Kareena's birthday bash, her father Randhir Kapoor, mother Babita Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor and her daughter turned up early evening. Karisma wore a black dress and looked elegant in her attire. Kareena chose to keep it comfy as she donned a printed, full-sleeves dress in teal shade and complimented Saif, who wore a maroon kurta and white pyjama to the party.

Kareena also posed with her birthday cake during the night and pictures from the time were shared on social media by her sister Karisma. Take a look.

Earlier, Kareena had shared a social media post before she rang in her birthday celebrations with loved ones.

"As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG (sic)," she wrote alongside her monochrome selfie.

On the movies front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, releasing Christmas 2021.