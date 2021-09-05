Kareena Kapoor Khan Visits Randhir Kapoor With Jehangir While Taimur Yells at Paps

Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan have a separate fan base of their own and fans are always on the lookout for a glimpse of the little munchkins. Recently, when the actress stepped out of her house to visit her father Randhir Kapoor, the shutterbugs got a glimpse of both Taimur and Jeh. Kareena was seen carrying her newborn in her laps while Taimur walked beside her followed by their nannies. He also had a reaction to the paparazzi following them.

Look at the video to find out:

On Saturday evening, Kareena had shared a family photo featuring her sister Karisma Kapoor, and parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita.

Earlier in the day, she took to her Instagram stories space to share an adorable selfie with Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second son Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. She and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their elder son Taimur in 2016. On the work front, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha. It is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here