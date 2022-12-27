Kareena Kapoor Khan 'Waited for 3 Years' To Visit This Mesmerising Location In Switzerland; See Pic

As we prepare to ring in the New Year, Bollywood celebrities are flying to their favourite places for vacations. Kareena Kapoor and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, are happy to be in their comfortable spot in Switzerland after three years. Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor shared Stories, revealing that she has flown to Gstaad with her family after a wait of three years. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been visiting Gstaad almost every year since their wedding in 2012. The Pataudi family has returned to the Swiss Alps after a three-year break that was caused by the COVID pandemic.

This is also the first time their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan or Jeh will visit the family’s favourite vacation destination. On her Instagram story, the actor posted a picture of a fireplace with the words “Waiting three years for you," a heart emoji, and a Swiss flag emoticon.

As Kareena Kapoor could not visit Gstaad in the past years, she was sharing throwback pictures on Instagram from her previous trips. Kareena last visited Gstaad in 2019 with her family. During the trip, she met Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, as well as Anushka and Virat. Back then, pictures of the actor-couples went viral on social media.

Last year, Kareena shared an Instagram photo of herself missing her Gstaad vacation. The actress shared a selfie from a previous vacation in which she posed indoors against a hazy backdrop of snow-capped mountains.

Kareena Kapoor, recently, shared a reel on Instagram showing how she celebrated Christmas. Saif Ali Khan is seen playing the guitar and singing. Kareena captioned the reel, “The best way to Christmas… is with my love playing the guitar… And having my babies and best friends around. Love, light, and music to all…Merry Christmas everyone."

In a separate post, she shared glimpses of all the fun she is having with Saif Ali Khan, their sons Taimur and Jeh, as well as her other family members.

Kareena Kapoor was most recently seen in the 2022 Bollywood drama film Laal Singh Chaddha, which starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. Advait Chandan directed the film, which was a remake of the classic Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump.

Kareena will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will also appear in an upcoming thriller film directed by Hansal Mehta.

