Kareena Kapoor Khan 'Wants a Bod' Like Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez flaunted a toned midriff in a new picture she shared on social media, and fans were thrilled to see her in this shape. Along with the picture, shared some quick pop philosophy about human nature, too. Jacqueline posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in black gym wear. A huge mirror catches her reflection.

"They tell you to be yourself and then they judge you," she wrote alongside the image. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is enjoying her maternity phase, also showered praise on Jacqueline for her physique. Kareena shared her desire to look like Jacqueline as she wrote in her Insta stories, "I want your bod," as she tagged the latter.

Jacqueline too praised Kareena for her baby bump pics while the latter continues to work as her delivery date nears. Karena posted some pics of herself cradling baby bump as she shot for a project in Mumbai. Sharing Kareena's pics, Jacqueline called her "inspiring".

Jacqueline will be seen in in films such as Bhoot Police, Bachchan Pandey and Kick 2 in the coming time. She recently completed a long outdoor schedule for the horror comedy Bhoot Police in locations across Himachal Pradesh, along with the rest of the cast including co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor.

She will soon get going with the shoot of the action comedy drama Bachchan Pandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

In Kick 2, she returns with Salman Khan. The two had earlier worked together in the first film of the series, released in 2014.

(With IANS inputs)