Kareena Kapoor Khan Wants Son Taimur to Watch These Movies Starring Her

Actress Kareena Kapoor has recently revealed her plans on introducing son Taimur to her movies. Be it Taimur accompanying his parents on film sets or going to the airport, paparazzi never misses a chance to click him. The star kid, who will turn 3 on December 20, is always in the spotlight for his cuteness and innocence.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the Good Newwz actor stated that both Saif Ali Khan and she had decided the way they want Taimur to be introduced to their work. She went on to add that they plan to make him watch films like Golmaal series, Jab We Met and Omkara, reported DNA India.

“Taimur has working parents and he should know how it is. I keep him in the hotel mostly because of the pollution, but he came on the sets twice. He’s only interested in animals and jungle safari. He reads and loves drawing, which he is good at,” Kareena was quoted as saying.

When asked about Taimur's current interest, Kareena said that the toddler loves animals. “We have introduced him to The Jungle Book, which I dubbed for. He’s made friends with all the animals and goes around looking for them, screaming, ‘Where are you Bagheera, Baloo, Akela?”

On the work front, Kareena is currently busy with the promotion of her upcoming film Good Newwz. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The comedy-drama is slated to release on December 27.

