Kareena Kapoor Khan Watches India vs England Match With Son Taimur, Check His Cute Reaction

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their two children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir are vacationing in England for some time now. The actress has been constantly sharing updates with her fans and followers from her trip. And her latest social media post tells us that Bebo is watching India’s match with England at the Kennington Oval with her elder son, Taimur.

On Tuesday evening, Kareena took to her Instagram story section to share a photo of Taimur from the stadium. In the picture, the little one can be seen dressed in a pink and white checkered shirt which he paired with jeans. Sharing it, the actress wrote, “My first match India vs England.”

Take a look:

Recently, a picture surfaced where Kareena along with her family can be seen having lunch with The Big Bang Theory fame Kunal Nayyar. In a recent photo shared by Alexandra Galligan on Instagram, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan and Kunal were seen enjoying a hearty meal at Daphne’s Restaurant with their common friends. In the picture, the group was seated at a round table with wine and food placed in front of them while they sported big smiles for the camera. The picture also revealed that while Kareena and Kunal opted for casual outfits, Saif dressed up in a crisp suit for the night.

Alexandra shared the picture with the caption, “Great weekend with the greatest of friends.”

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha along with Aamir Khan. The film will hit theatres on August 11 and is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Apart from this, Bebo will soon be making her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, which is based on Keigo Higashino’s book. The murder mystery film will stream on Netflix and also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the prominent role. The shooting of the show was recently wrapped up.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.