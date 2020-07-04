Kareena Kapoor Khan Weekend Wish for Everyone is to Wear Masks and Stay Safe

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an important message from the extended Kapoor family - wear a mask and stay safe. The actress shared a collage of selfies of her family members wearing masks to deliver the message.

"Happy weekend everyone. Wear a mask and stay safe," Kareena captioned the post, which also includes pictures of Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband, Bharat Sahni, Armaan and Aadar Jain, and Anissa Malhotra Jain. Everyone is seen wearing masks in the selfies.

Kareena, husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur have been spotted outdoors recently, after the lockdown measures were somewhat eased. The paparazzi have captured them outside on quite a few occasions lately.

Saif and Taimur were seen enjoying father-son time as the weather in Mumbai became pleasant. After the rains subsided, Saif and his little one stepped out to enjoy some outdoor time. In the pictures that have been shared online, Taimur can be seen sporting a bright yellow jacket that seems to be keeping off rains from his clothes. He wears waterproof boots and pants to complete his casual look.

On the other hand, Saif was seen sporting a grey coloured T-shirt and white pyjama as he stepped out wearing a red bandana on his face to protect from coronavirus spread. In fact, Taimur too was wearing a breathing mask to stay safe amid the pandemic. Kareena, who usually accompanies the duo, was not spotted on this particular outing.

The three of them were also seen taking a stroll at Marine Drive last month, which led to a controversy as Taimur and Saif weren't wearing masks.

