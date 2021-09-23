Kareena Kapoor Khan Poses in Black Swimsuit as She Says Bye to Summer in Maldives, See Photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her birthday in the island nation of Maldives with Saif Ali Khan and her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The family has been vacationing there for a week now. However, summer seems to be over for the actress as she shared a bathroom selfie welcoming fall. Kareena took to her Instagram Stories section to share a hazy mirror selfie and wrote, “Chalo, summer is over. Apparently, fall is here." She can be seen wearing a black bikini paired with a white oversized shirt.

She also shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. The picture that she shared featured her entire family. While Taimur walked with Saif, Kareena could be seen carrying Jeh. She wrote, “Keep the fire burning… Birthday promise to myself." Her post was filled up with birthday greetings and heart emojis from fans.

Kareena Kapoor also expressed her gratitude for all the wishes and blessings people showered on her birthday. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena penned a sweet note that read, “Overwhelmed… Thank you to each and every one of you for all the love. Tried to respond to everyone… sorry if I missed anyone. It’s been an amazing day."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. This is the duo’s second film after 3 Idiots.

The family visited the island nation last month as well to ring in Saif Ali Khan’s birthday.

