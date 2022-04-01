Kareena Kapoor Khan Welcomes Malaika Arora Home with Biryani, Halwa, Receives Mathri From Masaba

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor’s and diva Malaika Arora's friendship needs no new introduction. The glamourous ladies in the film industry never cease to inspire us with their friendship goals. Thanks to social media, earlier, we witnessed Kareena gorging on delicious halwa and biryani. Now, Malaika, who was abroad due to work commitment, revealed through her Instagram story that Kareena has sent her the same delicious meal as her “welcome home" present. This is not all. The 3 Idiots actress also received her stash of Mathris from fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

Recently, Malaika returned from the US, and the actress sent her this scrumptious meal. Taking it to her Instagram stories, Malaika dropped a picture of an appetizing plate full of biryani and curd, and a bowl full of halwa. While posting the picture, she also penned a note and wrote, “Love you my Kareena Kapoor Khan and love my welcome home khana… … can’t stop eating, won’t stop eating … biryani raita halwa …. food heaven.” Malaika ended her note with lots of heart emoticons. Acknowledging Malaika’s story, Kareena reposted it on her account and wrote, “Bffs who (eat) biryani,” and ended it with heart and biceps emoticons.

In the very next story, Bebo posted a picture of snacks that Masaba sent her. As she held her phone with one hand, the actress showed off one piece of the snack that she can be seen holding in the other hand. While posting the picture, she wrote, “My mathri stash has arrived…from my dearest Masaba Gupta," the actress ended it with a couple of heart emoticons and she also added a sticker with the clip.

Talking about Kareena’s work front, the fashionista has announced her OTT debut in a Sujoy Ghosh directorial, which is said to be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's book The Devotion of Suspect X. The yet-to-be-titled project will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma in prominent roles and will stream on Netflix. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.

